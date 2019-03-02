SEVERE WEATHER:A Winter Storm Warning Has Been Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto Recall, Recall, Recalls, Subaru


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. because the brake lights may not illuminate properly.

The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Forester, 2008 through 2016 Impreza and 2013 through 2017 Crosstrek vehicles.

Subaru says cleaning products containing silicone can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch and cut off the electrical contact. That can stop the brake lights from working but brakes will still function.

The 2017 Subaru Forester on display on the second of two press days at Automobility LA, in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2016. (Photo credit FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The automaker says the problem doesn’t happen very often. It has only 33 reports in the U.S.

Subaru says it discovered the problem. It will reach out to affected customers and replace the switch.

The recall is being done worldwide, but information about the number of vehicles affected and the models wasn’t available Saturday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s