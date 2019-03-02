Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ESPLEN (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a multivehicle crash on West Carson Street in Pittsburgh’s Esplen neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 5 p.m. near Telford Street.
According to police, three vehicles were involved in a crash.
One vehicle rolled over, trapping the female driver inside.
An emergency medical services rescue crew helped to extricate her from the vehicle.
Two women were sent to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
West Carson Street was closed between Edgecliff Road and Earl Street.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details