



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were busy throughout the area Sunday to keep roads clear as snow swept through the region.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works began shifts at noon Sunday and continued working throughout the day.

“We’re going to work for a 10-hour shift, and we intend to bring our night turn in early at 6 p.m. tonight to supplement that and work until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning,” Public Works director Mike Gable said.

The city said it concentrated on secondary streets before the snowfall.

The Department of Public Works also says residual salt was already on main road surfaces from winter weather last week. Additionally, light Sunday traffic helped crews have time and space to lay down materials.

“We have 55 trucks out right now. We are adding to those numbers as the day goes on, as we continue to contact people and as trucks become available to us,” Gable said.

Going into Monday and for the coming days, the concern is bitter temperatures, so the City Public Works will switch over to applying the blue-tinted magnesium chloride rock salt, which is more effective in single digits.

“If we’re lucky, the snow will be stopping hopefully around 9 or 10 o’clock tonight, and it gives us eight hours to get the roads ready for the morning rush hour, which we feel pretty confident about,” Gable said.

Parks maintenance crews will be in at 4 a.m. to attend to sidewalks, parking lots, bridges and steps.

Watch Bob Allen’s report —

Meanwhile in Washington County, road crews were busy when the snow started to fall.

Sixty PennDOT trucks were out making the rounds, getting a head start on icing issues along 2,000 square miles of Washington County roads.

“Our priorities will always be the interstates first, then our main routes like 19, 837, then we’ll start moving back to our rural roads,” Brian Malik, with PennDOT, said.

If the roads freeze after the storm, Malik says they’ll use an anti-skid material mixed with salt.

As the storm moved into Washington County, a last-minute run on salt supplies emptied the shelves at Keystone Hardware in Canonsburg.

“We sold out. I guess we were kind of happy about it last week, but now I guess we’re in a pickle,” employee Jason Assad said.

PennDOT planned to focus on school bus routes, making sure those roads are safe for ids to get to school Monday morning.