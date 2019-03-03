



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A winter storm moving into the western Pennsylvania region with the potential to blanket some areas with up to 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a majority of the western Pennsylvania region. The warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday morning and remain in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.

The NWS downgraded the winter storm system from a winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory overnight Sunday.

Sunday morning updates from the NWS show that the Pittsburgh area could see anywhere from three to four inches of snow throughout the storm.

Our latest forecast for today/tonight has been adjusted downwards to reflect the storm system moving farther south. With lower snow amounts, we’ve downgraded portions of the area (including the Pittsburgh Metro) from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. pic.twitter.com/RlKVvliL4T — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 3, 2019

The Pennsylvania Turnpike and PennDOT have planned vehicle restrictions for Sunday.

Snow is expected to begin around 10 a.m. in the southern regions and extend north throughout the afternoon.

The storm is expected to be complete by late Sunday night, around 11 p.m. or midnight.

Areas in the Laurel Highlands and higher elevations could see more snow, up to six inches in some areas.

Snow already began to fall Sunday morning at nearby Seven Springs Mountain Resort. The resort posted on Twitter that they were expected between six to eight inches of snow.

🌨 This is just the beginning! 6-8 inches of snow in the forecast by tomorrow morning! 🌨 Snow Report: https://t.co/rw4pGi01Tx pic.twitter.com/7OhfYFMWUC — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) March 3, 2019

The city of Pittsburgh declared a snow level two in advance of the snow storm. According to the city of Pittsburgh’s website, a snow level two means that all department of public works vehicles will be put into plow mode with an emphasis on primary routes.

Officials also recommend that residents move vehicles from side streets and alleys.

Residents in the city of Pittsburgh can track snow plows in live time using the Snow Plow Tracker App.

