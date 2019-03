REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person was injured in a crash in Fayette County on Sunday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Route 40 in Redstone Township.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was transported to Uniontown Hospital.

Route 40 was closed between Davidson Siding Road and Redstone Way, but it has since reopened.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details