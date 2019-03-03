



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Second Avenue was shut down after a crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. near Municipal Courts Drive.

Police say emergency responders were sent to the scene for a report that a vehicle had crashed into a pole and one person was trapped inside.

A section of second Ave. is currently closed due to a bad accident.@pghems were using multiple extrication tools #jawsoflife when I got here. @pghpolice are investigating Look for more infor on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Fgm2tqJyVR — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) March 3, 2019

The male driver was extricated from the vehicle and sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Second Avenue was closed between Ross Street and the 10th Street Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

