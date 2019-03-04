



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A six-year-old boy was hit by a car in Northview Heights on Monday.

The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road.

According to the police, the driver remained on scene and the child did not suffer any visible injuries. He was transported in good condition to Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

