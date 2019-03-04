



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Get ready, a massive swarm is coming.

The 17-year cicadas are coming again, millions of them, with their unnerving red eyes, orange wings and cacophonous mating song that can drown out the noise of passing jet planes.

Experts tell the Trib that a large brood of cicadas is expected to emerge from the ground this spring after 17-years, and Southwestern Pennsylvania will be right in the center of it.

“In some areas, you can get as many as a million and a half individuals per acre, when they’re really dense,” Bob Davidson, invertebrate zoology collection manager for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History told the Trib.

“You’ve got to make sure you all come out together, so you can find each other, mate and reproduce,” said John Rawlings, and entomologist at Carnegie Museum.

In reality, though, cicadas are harmless and actually good for the environment.

Their egg-laying in the trees is a natural pruning that results in increased growth, their burrowing aerates the ground, and their decaying bodies add nutrients to the soil.

However, they are a little loud.

“They’re extremely loud,” Hower said. “If you work a midnight shift, you may have trouble sleeping in the morning.”

In 2016 a brood of cicadas emerged in Washington, Westmoreland and Greene Counties.

“It’s a pretty phenomenal evolutionary trick to hide for 17 years, and then all come out at once so your enemies can’t eat all of you,” said Lee Stivers of Penn State Agriculture Extension.

If you’re in an area that’s been invaded and are concerned about your trees. Experts say most larger trees can sustain the onslaught, but if you have a small tree you’ve planted in the past year, you should take some precautions.

“Cover the tree with insect netting,” said Stivers.

Throughout the five counties of Southwestern Pennsylvania, they find each other. In no time, the female is digging ruts in tree limbs and depositing eggs, which is where the damage comes in.

Adult cicadas exist only to mate and then die.