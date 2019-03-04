



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.

Congratulations Sid! For the second time in three weeks, Sidney Crosby been honored with a weekly award by the NHL. Last week he produced a league-high eight points (3G-5A).

Crosby tied for the League lead in scoring last week with eight points as the Penguins gained five of a possible six points to hold the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. Crosby opened the week by notching one goal and one assist in a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 26. On March 1, he recorded one goal and one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Crosby finished the week with one goal and three assists in a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on March 2. In doing so, Crosby passed Alex Ovechkin to move into 48th on the NHL’s all-time points list.

Former Penguin goaltender and current Vegas Golden Knight netminder Marc-Andre Fleury was named the First Star of the Week while Winnepeg Jets winger Blake Wheeler took home Second Star honors.