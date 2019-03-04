BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There are injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash on Thompson Run Road and White Oak Drive on Monday.

A pickup truck and SUV collided at the intersection just before 5 p.m., with the impact sending both vehicles into the guard rail.

Neighbors who witness the accident said that one man was ejected from one of the vehicles.

KDKA’s Kym Gable talked to a neighbor who said a man was on the ground while paramedics came to his aid.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions while forensic teams, accident reconstruction officers and the Ross Township police investigate.

