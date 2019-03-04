BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Luke Perry


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52.

The TV icon and heartthrob who rose to fame on “Beverly Hills, 90210” has died after suffering a massive stroke last week.

CBS Los Angeles has more on Perry’s death.

