



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is set to make a big announcement this morning regarding autonomous vehicles.

The exact announcement is unclear, but officials from the city’s Department of Mobility and Performance will be there along with autonomous vehicle industry representatives.

The announcement is expected at 10 a.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Mayor Peduto has been planning to make an announcement since December, that’s when Uber resumed autonomous vehicle testing on local streets thanks to a special clearance from PennDOT.

Testing was suspended last March when a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicles in Arizona.

Back in December, Mayor Peduto said resuming the test was a balancing act between public safety and innovation.

He added that testing would occur only in the Strip District, automated vehicles would not exceed 25 miles per hours, testing would happen in the daylight only, all vehicles would be clearly identified, and all vehicles would have two safety associates in the car.

