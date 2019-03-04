



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former local football player is attempting to fill the vacant Monday Night Football color commentator position with the internet’s help.

After Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced last week that he is leaving the booth after one season on MNF to return to playing, the rumors began as to who would fill the void.

Many thought former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning would take the position, as he was rumored to be a front-runner for the position when it opened a couple of years ago after Jon Gruden returned to the NFL sidelines as a head coach.

Now, former NFL punter Pat McAfee is launching an online campaign for the open spot in the broadcast booth next to Joe Tessitore.

“Good morning beautiful people.. Today we launch a people’s movement. Today’s the day we change the system. Today, we’re start a campaign to make #MNF MUST-WATCH again. #DoTheRightThingESPN This was a 31-0 wk 17 game with NOTHING on the line”

“ZERO CHANCE I get the gig w/o the internet. If u’re up 4 it, could u tag every @espn/@ESPNNFL post w/ #McAfeeForMNF & #DoTheRightThingESPN.. We will earn this job together. I NEED YOU & all of ur friends help. Spread the love, let’s make #MNF MUST-WATCH”

“Let’s get to work.. Need to keep pushing.. This is such a ridiculous long shot. An “internet” guy possibly getting a shot to make TV ⚡️ again. Let’s hammer @espn and @ESPNNFL ~> #McAfeeForMNF #DoTheRightThingESPN”

“So @PatMcAfeeShow’s #McAfeeForMNF campaign is now trending… Would you like to see and hear more calls like this one on Monday Night Football?”

Who knows how well this tactic will work, but you can help drive the awareness on Twitter by using the hashtags #McAfeeForMNF and #DoTheRightThingESPN.