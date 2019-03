PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The accumulating snow is now done in our area with partly sunny skies expected for this afternoon.

But cold arctic air has now also pushed into region and will be in place through Thursday morning. Expect highs in the mid-20s through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the Fayette and Westmoreland Ridges from midnight through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a chance for a wintry mix on Friday, with rain showers expected on Sunday.

Here’s a quick look at snow numbers from the National Weather Service:

MARYLAND

…GARRETT COUNTY…

3 NW SWANTON 6.5 728 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

MCHENRY 6.0 1215 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

BITTINGER 5.7 752 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK 4.0 600 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

OHIO

…BELMONT COUNTY…

2 SW MOUNT PLEASANT 3.4 600 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

…COLUMBIANA COUNTY…

SALEM 3.1 822 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

HANOVERTON 3.1 400 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

1 SW LEETONIA 3.1 919 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

LISBON 2.5 815 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

…JEFFERSON COUNTY…

STRATTON 2.0 700 AM 3/04 HADS

1 WSW MOUNT PLEASANT 2.0 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

WINTERSVILLE 1.9 729 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

…MONROE COUNTY…

BEALLSVILLE 1.5 1040 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

…NOBLE COUNTY…

BELLE VALLEY 2.5 813 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

…TUSCARAWAS COUNTY…

2 NE LOUDON 3.7 949 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

1 SSW WOLF 2.1 1010 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

STONE CREEK 2.0 920 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

PENNSYLVANIA

…ALLEGHENY COUNTY…

1 SSW MCCANDLESS TOW 4.3 600 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

CRAFTON 4.2 911 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

3 SE VALENCIA 4.0 600 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

SCOTT TOWNSHIP 3.8 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

NATRONA HEIGHTS 3.3 1100 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

MOON 3.3 920 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

MOON TOWNSHIP 3.3 730 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

PLUM 3.2 1025 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

1 SW BRIDGEVILLE 3.2 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

1 SSE PLEASANT HILLS 3.0 1000 PM 3/03 COCORAHS

RESERVE TOWNSHIP 3.0 600 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

1 NNE GILL HALL 3.0 1000 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

4 W PITTSBURGH INTL 3.0 1010 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

ALLISON PARK 3.0 904 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 SW PENN HILLS 3.0 812 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

OVERBROOK 2.9 1100 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

1 N BERKELEY HILLS 2.8 1130 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

LAWRENCEVILLE 2.7 1013 PM 3/03 NWS EMPLOYEE

UNITY 2.5 730 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

4 ESE PITTSBURGH 2.5 1055 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

PITTSBURGH 2.5 934 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

1 SSW BRIDGEVILLE 2.3 614 AM 3/04 NWS EMPLOYEE

CARNEGIE 1.6 109 AM 3/04 PUBLIC

ASPINWALL 1.5 1000 PM 3/03 STORM CHASER

CW BILL YOUNG DAM 1.5 630 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

…ARMSTRONG COUNTY…

1 SSW GASTOWN 3.4 1130 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

MAHONING LAKE 3.0 800 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

4 NE KITTANNING 2.8 630 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

1 WNW NORTH BUFFALO 2.8 1000 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

FREEPORT DAM 2.7 700 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

1 NNW MOSGROVE 2.5 1000 PM 3/03 COCORAHS

FORD CITY 1.3 725 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

WEST KITTANNING 1.0 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

…BEAVER COUNTY…

HOOKSTOWN 3.0 806 AM 3/04 PUBLIC

KNOB 3.0 1230 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 E EASTVALE 2.9 715 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

2 NE KENWOOD 2.9 1040 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

ROCHESTER 2.5 1214 AM 3/04 PUBLIC

…BUTLER COUNTY…

SLIPPERY ROCK 4.6 630 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

BUTLER 4.5 720 AM 3/04 PUBLIC

1 NNE FOX RUN 3.2 600 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

CABOT 3.1 1041 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

1 NW FERNWAY 3.0 1125 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

1 S BUTLER 3.0 815 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

SARVER 3.0 545 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

CRANBERRY 2.9 719 AM 3/04 STORM TOTAL

2 SE SAXONBURG 2.8 600 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

1 ESE PROSPECT 2.7 1010 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

…CLARION COUNTY…

COOKSBURG 3.6 705 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

HAWTHORN 3.5 400 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

4 W SUMMERVILLE 3.0 800 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

…FAYETTE COUNTY…

3 SE OHIOPYLE 4.8 857 PM 3/03 FACEBOOK

4 NW OHIOPYLE 4.0 858 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

…FOREST COUNTY…

3 NE FRYBURG 3.0 645 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

5 W MARIENVILLE 2.4 500 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

…GREENE COUNTY…

POINT MARION DAM 2.7 600 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

…INDIANA COUNTY…

MARION CENTER 4.0 1215 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

1 W PIKES PEAK 3.8 1035 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

BRUSH VALLEY 3.3 743 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 E SHELOCTA 2.7 1158 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

SALTSBURG 2.5 1026 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

BRUSH VLY 2.2 612 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

…JEFFERSON COUNTY…

TIMBLIN 2.5 640 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

…LAWRENCE COUNTY…

NEW CASTLE 2.5 919 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

…MERCER COUNTY…

SHARON 3.2 912 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

SHARPSVILLE 2.9 907 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

NESHANNOCK 2.1 907 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

…VENANGO COUNTY…

1 E COOPERSTOWN 2.5 1000 PM 3/03 COCORAHS

6 SSW HYDETOWN 2.4 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

FRANKLIN 2.0 700 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

…WASHINGTON COUNTY…

MCMURRAY 3.2 1045 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

2 WSW CECIL-BISHOP 2.9 755 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

DUNLEVY 2.8 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

GASTONVILLE 2.5 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

PHILIPSBURG 2.0 1148 PM 3/03 TWITTER

CALIFORNIA 1.5 905 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

…WESTMORELAND COUNTY…

2 NW DONEGAL 3.8 700 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

1 WNW GREENSBURG 3.0 1020 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

GREENSBURG 3.0 723 AM 3/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

1 SSW WEST LEECHBURG 3.0 655 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

2 WSW NORTH IRWIN 2.9 900 PM 3/03 COCORAHS

ADAMSBURG 2.6 935 PM 3/03 TRAINED SPOTTER

3 W OKLAHOMA 2.5 700 AM 3/04 COCORAHS

WEINEL CROSSROADS 2.5 925 PM 3/03 COCORAHS

1 W WEST VANDERGRIFT 2.5 1010 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

NORTH IRWIN 2.1 904 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

NEW FLORENCE 2.0 1020 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

HERMINIE 2.0 957 PM 3/03 PUBLIC

NEW STANTON 2.0 735 AM 3/04 CO-OP OBSERVER

WEST VIRGINIA

…BROOKE COUNTY…

1 N WELLSBURG 2.0 547 AM 3/04 DEPT OF HIGHWAYS

