



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 33-year-old Pittsburgh woman pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted distribution of heroin it was announced on Monday.

Ada Johnson pleaded guilty to one count before a United States District Judge.

Johnson was indicted in connection with a DEA wiretap investigation. The intercepted wiretap communications revealed that in June 2016, Johnson traveled to Mechanicsburg to meet with a heroin supplier to attempt to bring nearly 400 bricks of heroin back to Pittsburgh for distribution.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26. She faces a 20-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

