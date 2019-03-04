BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be events giving away free prom dresses on Saturday in the Pittsburgh area.

The North Hills Community Baptist Church is hosting an event that will allow girls that may not be able to afford a dress, to pick one out for free. There are no income requirements or geographic restrictions. Any girl may come and pick out a dress.

The church is located at 7801 Thompson Run Road in Pittsburgh. For more information, click HERE.

There will also be a Project Prom event at Thriftique at 125 51st Street in Lawrenceville. Eligible students can select a dress and accessories for free.

For more information, click HERE.

