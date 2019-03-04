BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – The State Police in Indiana are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a recent retail theft.

The incident occurred at Walmart in Indiana at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday. An unknown male put $825.36 worth of items in a cart and left without paying.

Photos courtesy of the state police.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gold-colored Ford Fusion sedan.

Photo courtesy of the state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 724-357-1960.

