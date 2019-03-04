PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS News) — A massive fire nearly destroyed a West Virginia church in the middle of the night, but firefighters made a discovery when digging through the rubble the next morning that some are calling miraculous.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the Coal City Fire Department was dispatched to assist in a fire at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, West Virginia. The volunteer firefighters say though the odds were against them, God was not.

“Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt!”

The fire department shared several photos of Bibles still perfectly intact. A nearly-unscathed cross hung against the wall. The department said they made the discoveries on Sunday while searching through the rubble. “Prayers for the pastor and the congregation today,” they wrote.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.