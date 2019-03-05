



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Veteran Penguins forward Matt Cullen is about to make history Tuesday evening.

Cullen, 42, will be participating in his 1,500th career NHL game when the Pens battle the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Even more impressive is the fact that he will become the second American-born player to skate in that many games, only behind NHL legend Chris Chelios, who played in 1,651 games.

“Later tonight @penguins Matt Cullen will play in his 1,500th game. He will become the second American-born player to skate in 1,500 games behind Chris Chelios (1,651).”

Cullen has played 21 seasons in the league with eight different teams. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion (two with the Penguins in 2016-17 and one with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.)

Additionally, the 1,500 game mark also puts him in 20th for the All-Time NHL Games Played list.

“1,500 games is certainly something to celebrate. A ceremony will be held in Matt Cullen’s honor prior to tomorrow’s game vs. the Florida Panthers.”

When Cullen entered the league in 1997-1998, the league only had 26 teams. Since Cullen’s debut on October 28th, 1997, a total of 3,461 skaters have played in at least one NHL game and 2,683 players have made their NHL debut.

In his career to this point, Cullen has 264 goals, 464 assists for 728 points and 2,762 shots. Cullen has also accrued 592 penalty minutes, 21 short-handed goals and 35 game winning goals.

Cullen is expected to be celebrated with a ceremony before the game against the Panthers Tuesday night.

