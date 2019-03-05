



JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — For the Penn Township Police, the domestic disturbance call coming from the William Penn Care Center was anything but the norm.

The individuals allegedly involved were 69-year-old Robert Bender of Delmont and his wife, who was discharged after treatment for mobility issues. Robert Bender was attempting to put his wife into a vehicle. When things didn’t go smoothly, Bender lost his cool, according to police.

Penn Township Patrolman Blake Danowski told KDKA that witnesses saw Bender physically attack his wife.

“He became frustrated and allegedly stuck her six times with a closed fist,” Danowski said.

Officers arrived while the staff took the stunned and crying woman back into the care home. The alleged victim told the staff she didn’t want to go home with Robert Bender. Police said Mr. Bender told them he was frustrated with his wife’s situation and became overwhelmed.

The Mayo Clinic study on caregiver stress resulted in a list of coping and support strategies for caregivers. Some of the strategies include accepting help from others, focusing on what you are able to provide, setting realistic goals and getting connected and join a support group. For more information and strategies, click HERE.

Details regarding the victim’s condition are not being released and William Penn Care Center officials are not commenting on the incident.

Meanwhile Robert Bender is free awaiting his preliminary hearing. He faces abuse of a dependent care person, simple assault and harassment charges.

