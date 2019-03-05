



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have one man in custody and another man remains in the hospital following a shooting in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in front of the Subway restaurant at the intersection of 7th Street and Liberty Avenue, near the T Station.

Investigators say officers took 35-year-old Michael McCullough into custody a short distance away soon after the shooting. He is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police McCullough came into the Subway before the shooting to ask if they had change for a $1 bill. After being told he’d have to buy something, he left the store and was spotted by witnesses standing outside the front window.

Police say a witness told them about hearing a “pop” outside, and then going to the door and seeing “a man lying on the ground.”

Authorities say they used surveillance video from the restaurant and the Benedum Center to track the suspect’s path.

The footage, police say, showed the suspect talking to the victim and then shows McCullough raise his arm and fire a handgun. One of the images from the surveillance cameras shows muzzle flashes.

Police say McCullough alleged picks up a black bag from the ground and takes off running.

“The shooter then fled the scene on foot toward the North Side,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said. “We have a male detained at this time and we are continuing the investigation. We do have the incident on video from multiple locations and we have some good witness information as well.”

Police say they recovered two live .357-caliber rounds, one at 7th Street and Penn Avenue and the other at Maddock Place.

Officers took McCullough into custody at the 9th Street Bridge. They say they were able to identify him by his clothing.

McCullough was taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questions where officials say he denied any involvement in the shooting.

The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical but stable condition for multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. There’s been no updates so far on his condition.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.