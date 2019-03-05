



COAL CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) – A California Area Elementary School student was suspended after allegedly having a knife on the school bus on Monday afternoon.

The knife was confiscated by the bus driver, who alerted the school’s principal immediately, according to California School District Superintendent Michael S. Sears.

The student was not permitted on the bus or in school on Tuesday while the school investigated the incident before Sears announced the suspension.

“After reviewing all relevant information, it was determined that the student would be placed on an initial 10-day out-of-school suspension pending possible further disciplinary action consistent with school district policy,” Sears said in a statement to KDKA.

A notice was sent to families of students who ride the bus with the suspended student, according to Sears.