BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Area School District, Coal Center, Local TV, Student Suspended


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COAL CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) – A California Area Elementary School student was suspended after allegedly having a knife on the school bus on Monday afternoon.

The knife was confiscated by the bus driver, who alerted the school’s principal immediately, according to California School District Superintendent Michael S. Sears.

The student was not permitted on the bus or in school on Tuesday while the school investigated the incident before Sears announced the suspension.

“After reviewing all relevant information, it was determined that the student would be placed on an initial 10-day out-of-school suspension pending possible further disciplinary action consistent with school district policy,” Sears said in a statement to KDKA.

A notice was sent to families of students who ride the bus with the suspended student, according to Sears.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s