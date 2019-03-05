



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Injured Penguins defenseman Kris Letang looks to be making his way back to the team, as he participated in morning skate Tuesday.

Letang donned the red non-contact jersey, but seeing him back into practice is a good sign. Over the past few days, he was skating with Olli Maatta before practices would take place. Maatta skated alone ahead of practice Tuesday once again.

“More good news: After being out due to injury, Kris Letang has joined the team for morning skate as well. He is wearing a red, non-contact sweater.”

More good news: After being out due to injury, Kris Letang has joined the team for morning skate as well. He is wearing a red, non-contact sweater. pic.twitter.com/NR79gX0iaR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 5, 2019

“Kris Letang on the ice for morning skate.”

Kris Letang on the ice for morning skate pic.twitter.com/whObG6urdE — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) March 5, 2019

Brian Dumoulin, who was wearing the non-contact jersey in yesterday’s practice, was a full participant in the morning skate. He had been battling a concussion from the Stadium Series game against the Flyers a couple of weeks ago. Dumoulin says he will be a game-time decision Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

“Good news: Brian Dumoulin is wearing a regular, full-contact jersey at morning skate.”

Good news: Brian Dumoulin is wearing a regular, full-contact jersey at morning skate. pic.twitter.com/1OQYIH50Jq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, goalie Matt Murray was the first netminder off the ice, and according to the team beat reporters, Murray will start tonight and should be the expected starter for most of the games for the rest of the season.

“Murray will start tonight v #NHLPanthers. In fact, from here on out just assume it’s Murray unless otherwise noted… -SK”

https://twitter.com/PensInsideScoop/status/1102958374939955201