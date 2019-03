PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Outlaw Music Festival is returning to Pittsburgh, and will take place June 22.

The Willie Nelson summer music festival will feature Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, and an opening act that hasn’t been announced.

It will take place June 22 at KeyBank Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

