PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is auctioning off two rare bottles of Scotch.

The Rare Vintage and Specialty Product Auction includes 1949 Macallan Single Malt Scotch, which spent 52 years aging before being bottled in 2002.

It’s being auctioned off with a minimum bid of $25,000.

The second bottle is a 1989 Macallen Single Malt Scotch, bottled in 2010.

It’s minimum bid is $9,000.

The auction runs through 4 p.m. on April 5.

For more information on the auction, visit this link.

