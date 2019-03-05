



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and medical personnel are on the scene of a vehicle crash on Noblestown Road on Tuesday evening.

Noblestown is closed from Weaver to Wabash because of the accident that occurred around 5:30 p.m.

#NEW: One vehicle loaded on tow truck, crew clearing debris from the road. Noblestown Rd closed from Weaver to Wabash. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kwVldrXZUP — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 5, 2019

The road is now open and oil-dry absorbent is down on the road.