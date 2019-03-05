BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and medical personnel are on the scene of a vehicle crash on Noblestown Road on Tuesday evening.

Noblestown is closed from Weaver to Wabash because of the accident that occurred around 5:30 p.m.

The road is now open and oil-dry absorbent is down on the road.

