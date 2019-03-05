



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — St. Patrick’s Day in Pittsburgh is a celebration that packs the South Side from morning until night, so City Councilman Bruce Kraus is trying to stay ahead of the game when it comes to getting where you need to go safely.

One of the things he’s doing to accomplish that is adding a second shuttle.

“That second shuttle is to focus on the easterly end of East Carson Street, and taking advantage of the garages in the Southside Works,” said Councilman Kraus.

That’s in addition to the shuttle that takes people to the South Side from the Second Avenue parking lot.

“There’s an additional 2,500 parking spaces in those four garages in the Southside Works, so we’re hoping to open those up and provide a shuttle at least part of the way into the historic district and alleviate some of the congestion,” said Kraus.

WATCH: Councilman Kraus’ News Conference —

On top of that, Kraus said the city will continue to partner with ride-sharing companies like Uber, Lyft and Z-Trip.

“In 2019, there’s no excuse for drunk driving. It’s completely preventable and everyone has a role to keep our communities safe,” said Kevin Kerr with Uber.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority will be enforcing meters and the residential parking permit areas on the South Side, so officials stress pay what you owe and don’t overstay your welcome.

To prevent public urination, Councilman Kraus means business by adding 45 extra toilets that will be placed in five surface lots. Those areas will be well-lit and have cameras, so the toilets aren’t vandalized.