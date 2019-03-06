BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Chef Carl Congelo, of Rania’s Catering, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen at the Home & Garden Show to make some Lenten meatless recipes.

Linguine Frutti de Mare

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 T olive oil
  • 3 Cloves garlic sliced
  • 1/2 t red pepper
  • 1/2 c white wine
  • 2 6.5 oz. cans chopped clams
  • 10 oz. linguine
  • 1 c tomato puree
  • 10 shelled and deveined shrimp
  • 6 scallops
  • 2 cod filets cubed
  • 2 T chopped basil
  • 2 T chopped parsley
  • s and p to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat oil, saute garlic add red pepper add wine add shrimp, scallops, basil,cod saute a few minutes. Add tomato puree and clams with juice. Simmer for about 12 minutes and add salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Cook pasta aldente. In large bowl toss pasta with seafood sauce and chopped parsley.

Italian Chopped Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Dressing:

  • 3 T red wine vinegar
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 t dried oregano
  • 1/2 t salt
  • 1/2 t pepper
  • 1 t sugar
  • 1/3 c olive oil

Salad:

  • 3 cups chopped Romain
  • 6 slices provolone cheese thin sliced and chopped
  • 1/4 c chopped roasted red pepper
  • 3 T chopped pepperoncini
  • 1/4 c pitted kalamata olives
  • 3 oz. sliced and chopped salami
  • 3 T chopped basil
  • 1 small red onion chopped

Directions:

  1. Whisk dressing until frothy
  2. In large bowl, mix all salad ingredients with dressing and toss to coat.

