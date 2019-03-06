Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Chef Carl Congelo, of Rania’s Catering, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen at the Home & Garden Show to make some Lenten meatless recipes.
Linguine Frutti de Mare
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 T olive oil
- 3 Cloves garlic sliced
- 1/2 t red pepper
- 1/2 c white wine
- 2 6.5 oz. cans chopped clams
- 10 oz. linguine
- 1 c tomato puree
- 10 shelled and deveined shrimp
- 6 scallops
- 2 cod filets cubed
- 2 T chopped basil
- 2 T chopped parsley
- s and p to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil, saute garlic add red pepper add wine add shrimp, scallops, basil,cod saute a few minutes. Add tomato puree and clams with juice. Simmer for about 12 minutes and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook pasta aldente. In large bowl toss pasta with seafood sauce and chopped parsley.
Italian Chopped Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Dressing:
- 3 T red wine vinegar
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 t dried oregano
- 1/2 t salt
- 1/2 t pepper
- 1 t sugar
- 1/3 c olive oil
Salad:
- 3 cups chopped Romain
- 6 slices provolone cheese thin sliced and chopped
- 1/4 c chopped roasted red pepper
- 3 T chopped pepperoncini
- 1/4 c pitted kalamata olives
- 3 oz. sliced and chopped salami
- 3 T chopped basil
- 1 small red onion chopped
Directions:
- Whisk dressing until frothy
- In large bowl, mix all salad ingredients with dressing and toss to coat.