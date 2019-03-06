



SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) — Three Pennsylvania Department of Corrections staff members have been arrested for trying to introduce contraband into the facilities where they work.

The staff members worked at SCI Somerset, SCI Houtzdale and SCI Cambridge Springs.

The Department of Corrections says 46-year-old Stephen R. Palermini, an SCI Somerset corrections officer, was arrested Friday.

Thirty-six-year-old Rick A. Davis, an SCI Houtzdale corrections food service instructor, was arrested Saturday, and 35-year-old Skyler R. Galgon, an SCI Cambridge Springs corrections officer, was arrested in January.

“When we closed off the mail as a major avenue for drugs getting into prisons we knew there would be pressure on other avenues for contraband introduction and that includes staff,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a release. “We have a zero-tolerance policy on contraband in our facilities, whether it is introduced by visitors, staff or other means and violators will be prosecuted.”

Palermini, Davis and Galgon were all suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigations.

All three are facing multiple charges, including felony possession of contraband/controlled substance. Davis is also facing charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.