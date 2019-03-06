



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It won’t be official until the end of the day, but it appears that Pittsburgh is seeing the coldest start to March in nearly 40 years. You’d have to go back to 1980 to the find the last time the average temperature for the area was as cold as the first 6 days of this year.

While things will slowly be warming up for the rest of the week, Wednesday’s high will be in the low 20s. KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 23 degrees, and that would put our first six-day average temperature at 23.5 degrees.

Looking at data for just the first six days of March, this will be the 7th coldest start to March on record. Record data starts in 1875.

The last time March started off this cold was in 1980 when “60 Minutes” was edging out new episodes of “Three’s Company” as the number one show in America, Queen had the number one song with “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and Ronald Reagan hadn’t even been in office for two months.

The weather will eventually warm up but it may take a while to get off of this list. We are only expecting highs in the 30s for Thursday and 40s for Friday. Temperatures in the 50s are expected for Saturday with Sunday being windy but warm with highs in the 60s.

I think we are all ready for the deep chill to move on.

