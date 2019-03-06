



FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A man from Fayette County is charged with causing a crash that killed two people last year.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Tristian Lukehart, of Fairchance.

Lukehart, 21, was allegedly driving 120 mph in a 55 mph zone and under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash in Franklin Township in September.

Gerome Garbutt, 45, and Jacklyn Garbutt, 36, were killed in the crash.

