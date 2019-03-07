



— In search of a new favorite karaoke spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top karaoke spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for karaoke.

1. Jekyl & Hyde

Topping the list is Jekyl & Hyde. Located at 140 S. 18th St. in Southside Flats, the dive bar and karaoke spot is the highest rated karaoke spot in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kbox Karaoke House

Next up is North Oakland’s KBOX Karaoke House, situated at 214 S. Craig St. With four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the bar and karaoke spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Obey House Tavern

Crafton Heights’ Obey House Tavern, located at 1337 Steuben St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and karaoke spot 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.