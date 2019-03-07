



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen at the Home and Garden Show to showcase the food from big Burrito’s newest restaurant, Alta Via.

Grilled Baby Artichokes and Mint Chimichurri

Serves 4 as an appetizer

12 ea. Cooked Baby Artichokes

8 Tbs. Mint Chimichurri

8-10 Fresh mint leaves

½ ea. Lemon, seeds removed

1. Preheat grill.

2. Remove artichokes from the chilled cooking liquid. Discard cooking liquid.

3. Cut the artichokes in half and grill over medium heat until charred and warm.

4. Drizzle the Mint Chimichurri all over the artichokes.

5. Sprinkle with torn fresh mint leaves

6. Serve with a lemon cut in half and grilled.

Mint Chimichurri:

¼ C. Chopped mint

¼ C. Chopped parsley

1 ea. Garlic clove, minced

½ Tbs. Minced shallot

1 ea. Lemon, zested and juiced

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

1. Combine all ingredients and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Cooked Baby Artichokes

12 ea. Baby artichokes

Cooking liquid:

2 lemons juiced

2 quarts of water

1 cup of white wine

3 cloves of garlic crushed

3 bay leaves

3 sprigs of thyme

2 tbsp of kosher salt

1. Combine all of the ingredients for the cooking liquid in a medium stock pot.

2. Clean the artichoke, by removing leaves until you get to the inner tender pale green leaves

3. Cut stem off at the base.

4. Place the cleaned artichoke into the cooking liquid as you clean each one so they don’t turn brown

5. Repeat until all the artichokes are clean.

6. Place pot on medium heat and bring the cooking liquid up to a simmer. Adjust heat to keep the cooking liquid at a simmer.

7. Cook the artichokes until the center of the artichoke is tender.

8. Let the artichokes cool down in the cooking liquid.

