



NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police want to identify a robbery suspect.

Police say the female suspect robbed the Last Minit Mart on Montgomery Avenue on Tuesday. They did not say what the suspect stole.

The suspect is described as about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a medium build.

Police believe a white male suspect was waiting for her at the side of the building in a small blue or black possibly two-door vehicle.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has information on this robbery is asked to call police at (724) 656-3588 or leave an anonymous tip at newcastlepd.com.