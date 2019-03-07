



PITTSBURGH (Patch.com/KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon is the state’s seventh-best community in which to live and the best in southwestern Pennsylvania, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based website that analyzes neighborhoods, school districts and colleges.

Niche has released its 2019 rankings of the 100 best places to live for each state.

Twenty-eight southwestern Pennsylvania communities cracked the top 100 in the state – including Squirrel Hill, Regent Square, Point Breeze and Franklin Park.

According to Niche, the top five places to live in Pennsylvania are all near Philadelphia – Chesterbrook, Penn Wynne, Ardmore, Berwyn and Swartmore.

To calculate the livability rankings, Niche says they use several factors, including school quality, crime rates, housing trends, employment stats and access to amenities.

So, where are the top places to live in America? Well, according to Niche’s rankings:

Bluemont, Virginia

Carmel, Indiana

Overlake, Washington

College Terrace, California

Davis Island, Florida

