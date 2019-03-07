



NORTH BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects following a triple stabbing overnight during a bar brawl in Westmoreland County.

Authorities were called around 1:30 a.m. to the Just A Tavern bar in North Belle Vernon.

According to the North Belle Vernon police chief, one woman and two men were stabbed in the incident.

The woman and her boyfriend were flown by medical helicopters to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. The woman’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

A third victim ran away from the bar after the incident. Police found him at the Candlewood Suites hotel. He was bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the chest. Paramedics bandaged him up and then took him to the hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Witnesses inside the bar told investigators that while they saw lots of pushing, shoving during the melee, they did not see who was responsible.

Police are also checking surveillance cameras in the area as their investigation continues.

No arrests have been made.

The police chief also tells KDKA that the bar is not a nuisance establishment.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.