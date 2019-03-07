BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lot of money is on the line in Thursday night’s Cash 5 lottery drawing.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the $2 million prize is tied for the largest in the game’s nearly 27-year history.

The last $2 million Cash 5 jackpot was shared between three winning tickets back in January of 2017.

Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a press release: “It’s been more than two years since the Cash 5 jackpot has approached this level. Regardless of the jackpot size, we always remind players to please play responsibly.”

The jackpot has been growing since Feb. 22.

That’s when someone in Beaver County matched all five numbers to win a $500,000 jackpot.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game, going back to 1992.

