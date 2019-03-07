



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Game of Thrones and Pittsburgh Pirates fans rejoice, as HBO and the MLB roll out new combined bobbleheads.

FOCO.com introduced the exclusive MLB-Game of Thrones bobbleheads on their website. The Iron Throne Bobbleheads depict MLB stars and mascots sitting upon a detailed recreation of the iconic Iron Throne. Each player or mascot holds a sword and sits beside a banner featuring Game of Thrones imagery and MLB team logos.

So Pirates fans can pick up a Pirate Parrot Game of Thrones Bobblehead as well as Pirates Night King and Ice Dragon versions.

Each bobblehead is hand painted, measure approximately six to eight inches tall and limited out of 2,019 pieces.

The Game of Thrones MLB Bobblehead series will be available at select retail partners online and in store. Fans can pre-order now at FOCO.com for $45 – $60 each. The projected delivery date for Series 1 is the end of March.