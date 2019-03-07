



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pull out the grill, tell your friends and neighbors, a warmer weather pattern is taking over.

Temperatures are heading up to 60 degrees over the weekend, and more 50s and 60s will be with us next week says Meteorologist Ray Petelin.

But before we get there, first the bad news: Although the recent cold spell is coming to an end, the snow will hang on a little longer.

A small disturbance will pass just south of the area, Friday.

While the morning commute will be quiet, we will see snow showers lift into the area mid to late morning.

Around lunchtime, this snow will mix with rain. Accumulations do not look impressive, as most spots will see less than an inch from this.

Once this disturbance clears the area, get ready for Spring.

Warming temperatures are expected, Saturday.

Most of Saturday will be dry, however an approaching cold front will stir up late-day showers.

These will linger into early Sunday with gusty winds returning to the region. These winds, though, will not be as intense as the winds that came through a couple weeks ago.