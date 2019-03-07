PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have are locking up several members of their offensive line.

The Steelers say they’ve signed center Maurkice Pouncey to a new three-year.

The deal is reportedly worth $29 million, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will make Pouncey the highest paid center in the NFL.

Pouncey joined the Steelers as the team’s 18th overall draft selection in the 2010 draft.

He earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and served as one of the team’s offensive captains this past season.

The team has also reportedly signed guard Ramon Foster to a two-year, $8.25 million deal.

Foster has started 131-of-146 regular season games and each of his 11 postseason games in his NFL career, all with Pittsburgh.

Foster and Pouncey both started each of the team’s 16 regular season games in 2018, and were part of an offensive line which held opponents to the fourth-fewest sacks allowed on the season.