



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Colmubus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will not dress Thursday night against the Penguins.

Instead, Joonas Korpisalo will start in net, with newly acquired Keith Kinkaid backing him up.

Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella says Bobrovsky is taking a maintenance day, and that it has nothing to do with his previous performances against Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, the Penguins held an optional morning skate Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. Injured Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who had donned the red-non-contact jersey at practice over the past couple of days, did not skate because of an illness.

Meanwhile, winger Patric Hornqvist was a full participant at practice after taking a maintenance day Wednesday and getting hurt briefly against the Panthers Tuesday night.

In other injury news, defenseman Olli Maatta skated on his own before practice once again this morning.

The Penguins battle the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night. This is game one of a home-and-home series that ends Saturday night in Columbus.