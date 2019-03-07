



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Steelers have sent tenders to multiple players from the 2018 roster.

Post Gazette Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette says the team sent a one-year tender to restricted free agent offensive lineman B.J. Finney for a little over $3 million. Bouchette believes that this could be a move that spells the end of the Ramon Foster era on the Pittsburgh offensive line, and Finney could replace him as the starting guard. Foster is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Finney could still sign with another team, but he is a second-round tender, which means Pittsburgh would receive a 2nd round pick in return if the Steelers don’t match the offer.

“Steelers place second-round tender on restricted free agent guard B.J. Finney, a source confirms. The tender is worth $3.095 million, and the Steelers believed they had to protect Finney from other teams’ interest with a high pick attached. @TomPelissero 1st”

Meanwhile, the Steelers also tendered tight end Xavier Grimble for over $2 million. Bouchette says this could be a move to replace tight end Jesse James if he decided to test the open market in the coming weeks.

The Steelers also tendered one-year minimum-wage contracts to restricted free agent cornerback Mike Hilton as well as offensive lineman Matt Feiler. That salary is set at $645,000.