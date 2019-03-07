BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man whose infant son was suffocated when he fell asleep on his father’s chest is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Owen Labrenn Copney is also charged with child endangerment in the death last year of his month-old son, Isiah.

Authorities say Copney fell asleep with Isiah lying face down on his chest on Sept. 17. When Copney woke up, the child was face down in the crook of his arm and wasn’t breathing.

The child was taken to a hospital but died there two days later.

Authorities say Copney admitted he had been warned that falling asleep with his son on his chest could be dangerous for the child.

A lawyer for the 26-year-old Vandergrift man declined comment.

