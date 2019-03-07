BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
MONESSEN (KDKA) — A water main break shut down a street early Thursday morning in Westmoreland County.

The break was first reported around 3 a.m. in Monessen.

Crews shut down Leeds Avenue between Watkins Street and Marion Avenue while they made repairs.

Heavy equipment was brought in to fix the broke water main.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

