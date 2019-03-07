



MONESSEN (KDKA) — A water main break shut down a street early Thursday morning in Westmoreland County.

The break was first reported around 3 a.m. in Monessen.

Good morning! Heads up in Monessen, due to a water main break, Leeds Ave is closed between Watkins St and Marion Ave. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZKr7EHjdb0 — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 7, 2019

Crews shut down Leeds Avenue between Watkins Street and Marion Avenue while they made repairs.

Heavy equipment was brought in to fix the broke water main.

