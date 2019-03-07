FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Local TV, Robbery, Wilkinsburg


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Wilkinsburg man has pleaded guilty to robbing three banks and a convenience store.

The Department of Justice says 60-year-old Glenn Ford pleaded guilty to four counts Thursday.

Ford confessed to robbing the Huntington Bank on Smithfield Street twice in September 2017, getting away with a total of $4,710. That same month he also robbed a Citizens Bank on East Carson Street, taking $2,950.

He also robbed the CoGo’s on East Carson Street at knifepoint in October 2017, getting away with $186.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

In each of the robberies, Ford wore disguises, including a long black curly wig, a sticker on his face covering his nose and mouth, a dress and a trench coat, and a Darth Vader mask.

The Department of Justice says Ford confessed to committing the robberies to support his crack addiction and showed officers money that had been damaged from a dye pack explosion.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s