



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Wilkinsburg man has pleaded guilty to robbing three banks and a convenience store.

The Department of Justice says 60-year-old Glenn Ford pleaded guilty to four counts Thursday.

Ford confessed to robbing the Huntington Bank on Smithfield Street twice in September 2017, getting away with a total of $4,710. That same month he also robbed a Citizens Bank on East Carson Street, taking $2,950.

He also robbed the CoGo’s on East Carson Street at knifepoint in October 2017, getting away with $186.

In each of the robberies, Ford wore disguises, including a long black curly wig, a sticker on his face covering his nose and mouth, a dress and a trench coat, and a Darth Vader mask.

The Department of Justice says Ford confessed to committing the robberies to support his crack addiction and showed officers money that had been damaged from a dye pack explosion.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.