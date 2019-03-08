



BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Two people are in custody after a police chase and car crash in Bloomfield.

KDKA has learned that police began pursuing a Toyota 4Runner that had been reported stolen by a rental car company.

#BREAKING: Police chase ends in crash on Howley St in Bloomfield. 2 people in custody. No injuries. Vehicle struck a parked car and house. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ygZjPyTTzV — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) March 8, 2019

Police chased the vehicle to Howley Street in Bloomfield, where the male driver crashed into a parked car and then a house.

The man got out of the vehicle and ran after the crash. He was found a few blocks away and taken into custody.

The female passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Authorities tell KDKA both the man and the woman were wanted on robbery charges. Further details on the robbery have not been released.

No one was injured.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details