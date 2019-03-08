



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jurors are back to deliberating today in the case against a man accused of causing a crash that killed a family of three on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Demetrius Coleman testified in his own defense earlier this week, saying he didn’t mean to kill anyone.

Prosecutors say Coleman ran from a police stop, and then crashed into another car along Route 30 in North Versailles.

A Pitcairn couple, 29-year-old David Lee Bianco and his 21-year-old fiancée Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika, were killed.

Police say at the time of the crash, Coleman had a suspended license.

Coleman is facing three counts of third-degree murder. But his attorney is asking the jury to find his client guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The jury didn’t ask any questions about evidence Thursday, and didn’t reach a decision.

The judge sent them home for the night. They reconvened at 9:30 a.m. today to continue deliberations.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.