PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jurors are back to deliberating today in the case against a man accused of causing a crash that killed a family of three on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.
Demetrius Coleman testified in his own defense earlier this week, saying he didn’t mean to kill anyone.
Prosecutors say Coleman ran from a police stop, and then crashed into another car along Route 30 in North Versailles.
A Pitcairn couple, 29-year-old David Lee Bianco and his 21-year-old fiancée Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika, were killed.
Police say at the time of the crash, Coleman had a suspended license.
Coleman is facing three counts of third-degree murder. But his attorney is asking the jury to find his client guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
The jury didn’t ask any questions about evidence Thursday, and didn’t reach a decision.
The judge sent them home for the night. They reconvened at 9:30 a.m. today to continue deliberations.
