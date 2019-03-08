



Magenta

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This adorable girl is Magenta! She was previously adopted from Animal Friends, but found herself back with us after her family welcomed a new baby into their home. But, to help her find a loving new home, her previous family sponsored her adoption, so she’s truly priceless!

Magenta can be a bit shy in new situations, but once she has a chance to adjust, she is such a sweet kitty. She is calmer girl who is searching for a patient family who will take the time to gain her trust. Magenta has lots of love to share and absolutely loves to curl up on a cozy lap after a long day.

To find out more about how to adopt Magenta, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Sterling & Gizmo

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sterling is a sweet girl that ended up at the shelter in a tote with nine other adult cats. Despite having all teeth extracted, she is in good health. She still eats dry food and hasn’t complained yet. She just wants to be loved. Let’s get this girl in a forever home where she deserves to be!

To find out more about how to adopt Sterling, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Gizmo a 4-year-old Chihuahua. Unfortunately, his owner passed away. He came to the shelter with three other Chihuahuas. Gizmo is very shy and growls when first meeting people. However, once you break the barrier he wants nothing but love and cuddles!

Gizmo would love to have a home where someone likes to sit and hold him and showers him with attention.

Gizmo is house trained and good with other dogs, kids and cats!

If you would like to meet him, please contact the shelter as he is in a loving foster home.

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

