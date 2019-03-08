



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their redevelopment plans for the site of the old Civic Arena.

The Pens say the plan will fill the 28-acre site next to PPG Paints Arena in the Lower Hill District with a mix of residential and office space, entertainment and food venues, shopping, green space and “an innovative energy hub.”

According to the Penguins, two developers – the Buccini/Pollin Group and Intergen – will be serving as the developers.

The project is expected to generate more than 4,000 construction jobs, 3,000 permanent jobs and bring in around $25 million in annual tax revenues to the City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Allegheny County and the state of Pennsylvania.

In a press release, Pittsburgh Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse said: “We have been hard at work over the past several months building a new development team and working with our business and community partners on an exciting new master plan that incorporates what we have been hearing from the community. There is development momentum across the city, and our development is the center of energy that re-connects the Hill District with downtown, and creates an economic and investment engine that will deliver millions in direct investment into the community.”

Some of the more specific plans include affordable housing, a new public park through the middle of the site, small business opportunities, a large food hall, and a sustainable energy hub.

There are also plans for a public art installation commemorating notable people, places and events in the Hill District, and a Cap Connection Park that when built would cap over Crosstown Boulevard and reconnect the Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh.

Officials expect to start building housing this fall. That would be followed by the first office building and retail space in the winter.

Construction on the Cap Park would begin this summer.