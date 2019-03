PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Public Works Department wants people to report potholes in their neighborhood so they can try to fix them.

City residents can call 311 to report any pothole.

They’ll get as many crews out as they can as the weather warms up.

You can also report a pothole online.

Do that by visiting this link: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/street-maintenance/potholes.html